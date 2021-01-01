From cute color triangle block pattern

Cute Color Triangle Block Pattern Colorful Geometric Watercolor Pop Art Pattern Design Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

If you love a bright, colorful geometric pattern, perfect for decorating or brightening up whichever dull space, you'll want this design. Watercolor pop art triangles in a random, artistic design. Great as a gift for men, women, and kids; for your friends, family, or special someone. Nice holiday gift, birthday and Valentines present. Your fun, classy personality will show through with this gift. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com