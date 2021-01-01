From burberry
Burberry Colorblock Leather Slides
Advertisement
A modern reinterpretation of Burberry's iconic vintage check motif, these comfy slides have a woven leather design. Leather upper Open toe Slip-on style Molded footbed Leather lining Polyurethane sole Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1856 by 21-year-old Thomas Burberry, the brand set out with a mission to stylishly protect against British weatherand Burberry's iconic trench coat was born. In the 1920s, its renowned check pattern was introduced as the coat's lining. The heritage brand now offers handbags, beauty and kids ready-to-wear, and under Creative Director Riccardo Tisci, the brand continues to evolve and create timelessly classic pieces. Women's Shoes - Burberry > Burberry > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Burberry. Color: Black. Size: 8.