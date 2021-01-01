Colorado Mountain Biking - MTB Mountain Bike Premium T-Shirt

Do you Love the Colorado Mountain Bike Lifestyle? Then this MTB Design is Perfect for any Free Ride or Single Track Rider. Complete with that Retro Sunset, Rider & Sprocket. Get Down that Hill in Style! Another Original Design by TheGraphicRabbit that is Distressed with a Vintage Style, this Popular item makes a Perfect Mountain Biking Gift for a Birthday or Just for something Unique! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.