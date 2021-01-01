From van zyverden
VAN ZYVERDEN Color Your Garden Blue Collection Bulbs (38-Set)
Create the color perfect garden. 1 cannot help but feel energized and happy when entering a colorful spring garden, ready to explore the smells, sounds and colors. 1 of the first choice's 1 might make for its garden, is what color or colors to use to best fit your personality and set the mood of your various 'garden rooms'. Some colors pair well together while others may vibrate or add tension. Colors opposite the color wheel compliment each other, while colors next to each other are more analogous. 1 way to create a unified garden is to use colors sparingly, creating so called color echoes throughout the garden. When choosing color consider the overall effect you seek. Some colors warm, others cool, some calm, while others create tension. While others make spaces look smaller or larger. At the end of the day however it's all about the colors you love and the space you want to create. Blue has a calming effect, encourages relaxation and brings serenity to the garden. Blue will make you feel better and is a favorite color for many people. Collection consists of: 25 Anemones Darkest Blue, 1 Geraniums Rozanne, and 12 Gladiolus Grande Passion.