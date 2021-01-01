VAN ZYVERDEN Color Your Garden Purple Collection Bulbs (37-Set)

Create the color perfect garden. 1 cannot help but feel energized and happy when entering a colorful spring garden, ready to explore the smells, sounds and colors. 1 of the first choice's 1 might make for its garden, is what color or colors to use to best fit your personality and set the mood of your various 'garden rooms'. Some colors pair well together while others may vibrate or add tension. Colors opposite the color wheel compliment each other, while colors next to each other are more analogous. 1 way to create a unified garden is to use colors sparingly, creating so called color echoes throughout the garden. When choosing color consider the overall effect you seek. Some colors warm, others cool, some calm, while others create tension. While others make spaces look smaller or larger. At the end of the day however it's all about the colors you love and the space you want to create. The color purple turns flowers into garden gems. It is a combination of red and blue. Its adds refinement, and elegance to the garden. Look towards the color wheel to help pick companion colors. Collection consists of: 7 Lilies Purple Eye, 5 Purple Cone Flowers, and 25 Liatris Spicata.