VAN ZYVERDEN Color Your Garden Blue Bulbs Collection (Set of 29)

Create the perfectly colored garden. One cannot help but feel energized and happy when entering a colorful spring garden. One of the first choices you might make for your garden is what color or colors to use. One way to create a unified garden is to use colors sparingly, creating so called color echoes throughout the garden. When choosing color, consider the overall effect you seek. While others make spaces look smaller or larger. At the end of the day, however, it's all about the colors you love and the space you want to create. Blue has a calming effect, encourages relaxation, and brings serenity to the garden. Blue will make you feel better and is a favorite color for many people. Collection consists of: 12 Blue Heron Tulips, 12 Muscari Grape Hyacinths, and 5 Scilla Peruviana. To ensure optimal results, allow adequate space and sunlight, plant at the appropriate depth, and feed with a well balanced fertilizer. Remove the flowers as soon as they go, but allow the leaves to yellow before removing. Best planted in late fall. Some gardeners treat bulbs as annuals. For an informal look, plant in groups in natural swathes or bouquets. In USDA zones 8-10, refrigerate the bulbs for no less then eight weeks. In the garden, plant them before frost, but not as early as in the northern part of the country. Planting them in a lightly shaded area will keep them cool and prolong blooming.