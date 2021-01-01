wet n wild Color Icon 5 Pan Eyeshadow Palette, Walking On Eggshells, 0.21 oz

Our Color Icon 5-Pan Shadow Palette features a completely vegan, richly pigmented and buttery-smooth formula in matte, satin, shimmer and glitter finishes. Great combinations come in five— the points on a star, boy and girl bands, and now these perfectly curated palettes! From essential transitions to high-impact glitters and everything in between, we curated our palettes to feature everyday and ultra-glam shades in cool, warm and neutral tones, offering versatile looks at unbeatable value. The formula delivers long-lasting wear, soft-glide application and seamless blending – and did we mention these are completely vegan and cruelty free Rediscover the original Color Icon with these 5/5 star palettes!