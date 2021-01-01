From paddywax candles
Paddywax Candles Color Block Collection Scented Candle, 16-Ounce, Pink/Coral-Sparkling Grapefruit
SPARKLING GRAPEFRUIT: We work with perfumers to source nature's finest ingredients, creating high-quality, candles that tell a special fragrance story to fit your mood COLOR BLOCK COLLECTION: Add a playful charm to any minimal room; this range offers colorful textured ceramic vessels in two sizes CLEAN BURN: Carefully hand poured at our Nashville factory, this 16-ounce vessel is filled with our Sparkling Grapefruit scent; soy-blend wax and cotton wick helps your candle burn beautifully; trim wick before a new burn for a contained flame and even burn UPCYCLED BEAUTY: Vessel is designed with upcycling in mind - after burning the candle, freeze the container overnight to cleanly remove the wax and wick; great for storing beauty items, or holding knick knacks ARTFULLY CRAFTED: Paddywax is an artisan company specializing in candles and diffusers that that are made with quality materials, inspiring color palettes, and intriguing fragrances to set the tone in your home