Colonna Stool by Kartell - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (8853/09)

Perfectly symmetrical, proportioned, and elegant, the Colonna Stool from Kartell represents an artistic thought and provides urban appeal. It is crafted from a thermoplastic technopolymer that is formed into a playful and elegant shape that will complement ones contemporary space. A key feature of this products is its versatility; it can work, as the name implies, as a stool, but it can also be used as a side table in a bedroom or living room. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Color: Black. Finish: Black