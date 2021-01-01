Colorectal Cancer Awareness Products by PIXELCYNIC Colon Cancer Warrior/Survivor-Military-Style Awareness Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you're a colon, rectal, or colorectal cancer warrior turned survivor and want everyone to know you've beaten cancer, this sideways, vertical, military stencil lettering sideways cancer awareness ribbon design is for you. This patriotic American blue ribbon for colon cancer awareness is perfect for anyone who wants to inspire others. Perfect for military veterans and first responders alike. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only