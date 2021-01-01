From oluce
Oluce Colombo LED Floor Lamp - Color: Black
Advertisement
Take your modern decor up a notch with this time-tested treasure. Originally designed in 1970 by Joe Colombo, the Colombo LED Floor Lamp by Oluce is the essence of simple style. With the then-cutting-edge halogen lamping updated to an energy-efficient LED, it starts with a robust disc base, sending up a thin rod to an adjustable metal shade with a slotted exterior and a reflective interior. This clever construction restrains excess glare from the sides while still sending out a powerful pool of light. Finish: Black