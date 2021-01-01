Cologne Nippes Iconic Vintage Cologne Home Veedel- T-Shirt

Are you looking for a way to stand out in the Veedel on the Rhine? This Cologne nippers design will do it. Ready for summer concerts in the Rhineland metropolis, carnival, Rose Monday and visits to Cologne Cathedral. Class retro Cologne quarter text design. Vintage Colonia Nippes design for all jecking Cologne and Fastelovend fans. If your heart for Cologne beats the city on the Rhine, the Cologne Jecks and the Rose Monday Train, this is your perfect outfit. Kölle Alaaf Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem