Furinno Collins Blackout Curtain 42X63 In. 1 Panel, Dark Grey

Furinno Collins Blackout Curtain is made out of 100% Polyester which increases durability and life span of the product. Having the ability to keep light out and cool homes during hot summers, keep heat in during cold winter allows for uniqe and comfortable experience. The curtains comes in three different colors; dark blue, dark grey and white for easy customization depending on your liking. They are designed to fit perfectly in most bedrooms, living rooms, kitechens, offices and etc. To ensure durability and longevity of the curtains, they must be cleaned by machine in cold water, tumble dry, single wash cycle and no bleaching.