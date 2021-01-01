Collins 6 - Light Lantern Geometric Chandelier

We love how this 6-light chandelier has a distinctive patina finish that makes it look like a family heirloom right out of the box. It's made from metal and has an octagonal frame that is covered in glass panels to create a contemporary take on the classic globe silhouette. Inside there are two candelabras that take 40W candle bulbs (not included) to wash your space in a warm glow. This fixture is compatible with a dimmer switch so you'll always have the right amount of light. Plus, it hangs from an adjustable chain, and has a sloped ceiling-compatible canopy. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson. Finish: Polished Nickel