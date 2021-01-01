From elegant lighting
Collier 1 Light Brass And Clear Glass Flush Mount
Clean sleek lines and a minimalistic design that is a versatile fit for any aestheticHardware finish in brass Clear glass cylinder shaped shade1 light that illuminates downwards ; dimmableFixture material: iron and glasseasily mounted on ceilingLight bulb type: LED E26 (not included).The Collier Collection of lights will be sure to have your guests admire your modern sense of style with the beautiful simplicity of its shape and form. This flush mount allows brilliant illumination to shine and radiate, allowing for your room to be center stage, and despite its minimalism, its design is far from boring--available in a brass, chrome, or black finish, with either a clear or frosted cylinder glass shade. The sleek organic curves of the mount and the cylinder that encapsulates the bulb will enhance your bathroom, foyer, or hallways, allowing for you to always live a chic and fashionable lifestyle, no matter where you are (light bulbs not included).