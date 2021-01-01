College Stripes Waco Football Microfiber Single Reversible Comforter

Put the finishing touch on your home and take your bedroom to the next level with this comforter. The product features a microfiber printed face with a solid color back. It is held in place by a simple and unobtrusive double square quilting pattern that allows artwork the space to make a big impact. This item is printed and assembled in America from imported components. 5.4 oz 0.75” thick batting, 100% polyester low melt sheath core binder. Adorned with original artwork, this timeless design will perfectly complement your décor. Size: Twin XL Comforter, Color: Green/Yellow