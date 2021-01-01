Colleen Lopez 1.23ctw Sakota Emerald and Zircon Cross Pendant w/Chain The cross pendant. It's a classic look that you can wear every single day. But there are days when you just feel the need to spice things up. So try this beauty on for size. Vibrant emerald and dazzling zircons create a pendant that's sure to bring excitement to your style. Who says that all crosses are created equal? Design Information Sterling silver openwork cross features bezel-set, round and oval Sakota emeralds Bezel-set, round white zircon accents Good to Know