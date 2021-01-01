ISO PROFESSIONAL Gold Collection Limited Edition Professional LCD Digital Hair Dryer at Nordstrom Rack

This Professional Gold Collection Limited Edition LCD Digital Hair Dryer is the next generation of blow dryers. Used by salons and hair professionals, this LCD Digital Blow Dryer is not only exclusive but comfortable, lightweight, and has an ergonomic design for easy handling. Designed to provide an incredibly smooth shine while being efficient and gentle. . Professional Quality Motor. Durable Multi-Step Switch. Impact and High Temperature Resistant Plastic Case. Comfortable and Sleek Design. Cord Guard with Hanging Loop. Cool Shoot Function. Color: Black. Voltage: 110V-220V. 10ft. cord length. For directions, see "Additional Info". Imported Plastic