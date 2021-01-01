MKF Collection Kindred Oversize Tote by Mia k. - Coffee Ivory

Advertisement
MKF Collection was established by quality and functionality. Design Inspired by the diverse culture globally, MKF designers aspire to make more unique, stylish and timeless pieces that will complement your personal style. Functionality MKF offers a wide variety of complementary memorable pieces that will complete your outfit, and allow access to daily necessities on the go. NOTICE: This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia Farrow •MATERIAL: Made of High-Quality Vegan Leather. •FEATURE: Design with Luxurious gold tone embellishments. The Kindred Tote is everyone favorite everyday Tote, The Kindred Tote is a one-compartment style, is a top zipper closure for your safety with our Mia K. Collection Zipper puller. The Kindred Tote is two-tone matching Nylon style. This style is hand-painted edges, decorative stitches on the handles, top handles with studs for decoration. Has our signature Mia K. Collection metal emblem in the front for decoration. •POCKETS: 2 interior pockets, 1 interior zipper pocket with our signature Mia K. Collection Plate. •MEASUREMENTS: 15in L X 12 in H X 5in D •Handle Drop: 11in •DETAILS: The Kindred Tote is everyone favorite everyday Tote, The Kindred Tote is a one-compartment style, is a top zipper closure for your safety with our Mia K. Collection Zipper puller. The Kindred Tote is two-tone matching Nylon style. This style is hand-painted edges, decorative stitches on the handles, top handles with studs for decoration. Has our signature Mia K. Collection metal emblem in the front for decoration.