From mkf
MKF Collection Audrey Backpack -Wine By Mia K.
Advertisement
NOTICE: This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia Farrow MATERIAL: Made of High-Quality Vegan Leather. FEATURE: Design with Luxurious gold tone embellishments. Audrey Backpack is our new comfortable seasonless style. The Audrey Backpack is a two-material matching backpack, Comfortable handle to hold backpack, along with our new chain Mia K emblem attached. A Back-zipper pockets for your use. POCKETS: one exterior zipper pocket, two exterior pockets on the side, one interior zipper pocket, Two interior pockets. MEASUREMENTS: 12.5 in L x 12.8 in H x 6.2 in D Handle drop: 3” Recommended Weight: 15 LB DETAILS: The Audrey Backpack is our new comfortable style. Perfect for back to school or long weekends and perfect for travel. Audrey Backpack has two side zipper pocket to fit many things like headphones, wallet, and much more. Smooth top handles, the handles are smooth and comfortable for holding. Shoulder strap is adjustable and removable perfect to strap and go. The Audrey Backpack has a snap closure that makes it very comfortable to open and close and easy to enter all your belonging, Backpack is comfortable enough to fit your phone, Notebooks, iPad and computer, plus all your belonging for a lovely getaway weekend. The Audrey Backpack is a two-material matching backpack, has our new chain circle emblem for extra closure