Collapsible Laundry Hamper
Description
Features:Its sturdy 600D Oxford fabric exterior holds up nicely over time even with daily use, and it makes an excellent choice for kids, teens, and adults alike.Divided into 3 sections laundry hamper, so you can sort your dark, color from light as you drop clothing into the bags.This collapsible laundry basket is more stable and easy carry - 6 straps at the top are good for stability. The hook and loop fastener straps are easy to put on and take off and make the laundry bag easy to carry. Perfect use in college dorm room essentials for girls & boys.Designed from detachable and assemble the aluminum frame and durable material bag to be lightweight yet durable for frequent use in your bedroom, laundry room, bathroom, college, apartment or in the closet, etc.Product Type: Laundry HamperPrimary Material: FabricPrimary Material Details: Pop Up: NoColor: Black/White/BlueRemovable Liner or Bag Included: Machine Washable Liner or Bag: Liner or Bag Color: Lid Included: NoRemovable Lid: Lid Type: Wheels or Casters Included: NoLocking Casters: Foldable: YesCarry Handles: YesWeight Capacity (lbs): Life Stage: KidCompatible Liner Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNumber of Sections: Tilt Out: Corner: NoDS Metallic: AluminumLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : CSA Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: CPG Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 23.63Overall Width - Side to Side: 26.78Overall Depth - Front to Back: 14.96Overall Product Weight: 2Compatible Hamper or Basket Part Number: Compatible Hamper or Basket Overall Depth - Front to Back: Compatible Hamper or Basket Overall Width - Side to Side: Compatible Hamper or Basket Overall Height - Top to Bottom: Asse