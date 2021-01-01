From alfie pet
Alfie Pet Collapsible Fabric Travel Dog Bowl, Brown, 6.25-cup, 2 count
Alfie Pet Collapsible Fabric Travel Bowl is the perfect solution for feeding your dog or providing her with water while on the go. It’s made of durable fabric and can be folded in half, with a zipper design that keeps it collapsed and easy to transport. Perfect for traveling, hiking, camping, picnics or just about any outdoor or indoor event. The waterproof interior holds liquids and the nylon outer-lining is made to last. Alfie Pet Collapsible Fabric Travel Bowl is easy to clean and fully washable. Alfie Pet Collapsible Fabric Travel Bowl holds approximately 6.25 cups (50 ounces) of water.