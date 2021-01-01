The Missing Link Collagen Care Hips & Joints Soft Chews Dog Supplement, 60 count

Help your dear old buddy ease those achy hips and joints with Absorbine The Missing Link Collagen Care Hips & Joints Soft Chew Dog Supplements. He’ll know that you want the best for him and he’ll love the taste of these bite-sized soft chews. With 500 milligrams of glucosamine in every chew, these are designed to support joint comfort and flexibility. They also contain collagen that provides amino acids for bone strength, chondroitin to help maintain cartilage and connective tissue, and turmeric to support a health inflammatory response.