Americanflat Black Collage Picture Frame with 4 Openings - Made for 4x6 Photos

Design: Black 8x20 inch collage picture frame with four 4x6 inch openings, perfect for your cherished memories, family portraits and vacation photos; frame includes a white beveled mat that draws attention to the frame and makes your photos stand out; comes with hanging hardware for hassle-free display in both horizontal and vertical formats to hang flat against the wallMaterial: Wood frame with a polished glass front that gives a clear view of your pictures and preserves your photographs, cards and memoriesQuality: Durable, gallery-style frame; the frame's front has clear glass and a sturdy backboard to keep the photos in place; load your photos, cards, and memories easily, quickly and securelyUse and Display: Perfect for four 4x6 inch pictures with mat or one 8x20 inch panorama picture without mat; the actual mat openings are 3.5x5.5 inches; we recommend taping the 4x6 inch photos to the back of the mat to securely hold the photos to be displayedProtective Packaging: Americanflat developed exclusive proprietary packaging that helps ensure safe delivery of fragile and glass items; order with confidence, click and add to cart today