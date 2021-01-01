Collage Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (188800-1156)

The Collage Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge features several layers of carefully placed metal plates. With beautiful design and craftsmanship, the fixture emits a captivating glow as light filters through the openings between the geometric shapes. This beautiful mini pendant light is the perfect addition to modern kitchens and living rooms. Choose from three stem lengths: Short (33â€-39â€), Standard (38â€-49â€), or Long (49â€-67â€). Ships with a square canopy. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting