From handy solutions
Handy Solutions Colgate Toothpaste, Regular, 0.85 oz (Pack of 16), Travel Size & TSA Approved
Advertisement
HELP PREVENT CAVITIES: This TSA compliant tooth paste fits perfectly into backpacks, bags, purses & carry ons so you can keep teeth & gums healthy while preventing cavities on-the-go. BULK MINI TOOTHPASTE: Help whiten teeth, keep breath fresh and gums healthy with these mini tubes of fluoride tooth paste. Includes 16 travel size tubes. TRAVEL SIZE TOOTHPASTE: Keep your teeth and gums healthy on-the-go with this small tube of travel toothpaste that's great for airplane travel, business trips, hotel stays, camping & more. TRAVEL ACCESSORIES: Prepare for road trips & vacations with bulk, miniature travel-sized accessories & toiletries that are TSA approved & fit for airplane travel. Throw them in purses, carryons, backpacks & more. ONE STOP SHOP: From hygiene, health & beauty products to travel accessories & general merch, we provide a diverse line of products & brands that help deliver high quality consumer goods to the customer.