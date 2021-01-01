From paige
PAIGE Colette Crop Flare Jean in Blue. - size 26 (also in 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30)
92% cotton 6% poly 2% spandex. Made in Mexico. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Frayed raw-cut hem and faded detail. Transcend Vintage fabric technology for luxuriously soft denim that won't stretch out. 13.5 at the knee breaks to 16 at the leg opening. PAIG-WJ1440. 3109F46-4941. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Paige combines Southern California casual with pure sophistication. As a top fit model for denims heavy hitters Paige acquired cunning knowledge of fashion and an acute attention to detail. Paige launched her name-sake line to offer cutting edge design and trend setting styles.