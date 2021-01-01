JONATHAN Y Colette 20 in. Smoked Gray Mini Glass Table Lamp

The refined teardrop shape of this small-scale table lamp, combined with a classic linen drum shade, create a compelling blend of traditional and contemporary design that is well-suited to a variety of design styles. Accented with a base gleaming in hand-applied chrome and fittings and a finial to match, the clean lines of this light fixture will add a fashionable and functional touch to any home. In addition to enhancing your space with its chic design, you can rely on this lamp to last - its chrome hardware and UL-rated electrical components make it built to illuminate memories for years to come.