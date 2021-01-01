From winston porter
Colesburg 7 - Piece Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
This dining room set brings your kitchen or dining area to the next level with our modern style dining set. The dining room table features a classic design with painted, fresh wire-brushed legs for a simple, yet classy table. Enjoy meals with your family, with this elegant modern dining table set. The chair is covered with breathable linen fabric to deliver a comfortable touch. High back parson dining chair with copper nails around appearances noble and classy. Our fantastic premium colors boost the charm of your dining area and provide a fantastic glance to your dining room or kitchen area. This dining room set always created from modern furniture along with easy putting together parts. We try to keep our furniture parts modern as well as simple. Our high-class rectangular dinette set is perfect for your beautiful dining area as well as the kitchen. Our parson chairs set are the ideal complement to your home! Provide your guests with the best seat in the house. Table Top Color: Linen White, Table Base Color: Wirebrushed Black, Chair Color: Dark Gotham Gray/Black