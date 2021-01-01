Colesberry Hand-Tufted Wool Beige/Blue Area Rug

Charlton Home®’s artistry is vividly displayed in the collection with designs ranging from contemporary florals to traditional global motifs. Each richly-hued rug is hand-tufted by master weavers in India of top quality wool. Several designs recreate the one-of-a-kind look of fashionable over-dyed antique rugs using a special multi-colored yarn that is meticulously colored using ages-old pot dyeing techniques. After the dye is carefully applied to each strand of wool, touches of organic viscose are added for soft silky luster as special highlights accents. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'