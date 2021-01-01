KICHLER Colerne 5-Light Auburn Stained Linear Chandelier with Clear Seeded Glass Shade

The KICHLER Colerne 46.5 in. 8-Light Auburn Stained Linear Chandelier with Clear Seeded Glass adds a rustic charm to your room decor. It features distressed metal accents in a black finish that offer an enhanced visual appeal. The 5 clear seeded glass shades provide soothing ambient lighting to your space, while the 3 downlights illuminate your kitchen or dining table. This chandelier has a unique auburn stained finish that blends exceptionally well with several styles of decor like transitional, country, and lodge.