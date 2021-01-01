Coldale 33" Table Lamp
Description
Features:Finish: Brown/BlueMaterial: Hydrocal3-Way socket switchAccommodate: 1 x 100W max E26 or E27 light bulbMade in the USAProduct Type: StandardBase Color: Brown/BlueBase Finish: Brown/BlueBase Material: ConcreteBase Material Details: HydrocalMetal Type: Wood Type: Base Shape: RoundNumber of Lights: 1Dimmable: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per Bulb)(OLD): 100Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Bulb Base: Range of Fixture - Maximum: Range of Fixture - Minimum: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Plug-In: YesPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesBattery Operated: NoBattery Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: 3-WaySwing Arm: NoArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Outlet: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: NoLicensed Product: NoTheme: No ThemeCord Included: YesCord Color: clearLight Direction: DownProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Do not use strong liquid cleaners.Style: Modern & Contemporary;Farmhouse / Country;RusticShade Included: YesShade Color: BeigeShade Material: LinenShade Material Details: Linen with hardbackShade Shape: EmpireFabric Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Set Type: SingleSeason: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Shade Fitter Type: Spider/HarpBatteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: WITB Bulb Included: IP Rating: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ETL Listed: cETL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: UL Listed: YesStiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: MET Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: RoHS Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesCSA Certified: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EP