From bon chef
Cold Wave Miracle Serving Bowl
Advertisement
Bon Chef has been manufacturing for the food service industry for over 40 years. Bon Chef's displayware is designed for commercial use, heavy 18/8 stainless steel. Handling instructions: Do not soak in water with other metal objects. Carefully clean after use. Wash in hot water with a non-abrasive non-corrosive cleaning agent. Rinse in water of at least 180 degrees. A wetting agent or water softener may be required if using water with high mineral content. Avoid prolonged contact with acid substances (ex. lemon/vinegar) avoid using cleaning solutions containing ammonia or lemon. Avoid using any form of chlorine bleach which will discolor stainless steel. Dry immediately.