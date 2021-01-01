From bon chef

Cold Wave Miracle Serving Bowl

$89.01
In stock
Description

Bon Chef has been manufacturing for the food service industry for over 40 years. Bon Chef's displayware is designed for commercial use, heavy 18/8 stainless steel. Handling instructions: Do not soak in water with other metal objects. Carefully clean after use. Wash in hot water with a non-abrasive non-corrosive cleaning agent. Rinse in water of at least 180 degrees. A wetting agent or water softener may be required if using water with high mineral content. Avoid prolonged contact with acid substances (ex. lemon/vinegar) avoid using cleaning solutions containing ammonia or lemon. Avoid using any form of chlorine bleach which will discolor stainless steel. Dry immediately.

