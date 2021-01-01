Hudson Valley Colchester 4-Light Pendant Light in Aged Old Bronze

Old-fashioned luggage wrapped thick leather bands around robust square and rectangle forms, resulting in something so durable and handsome, vintage pieces of the type are still desirable. The Colchester pendant's open frame of metal bands recalls these beautiful suitcases. Over-scaled rivets add a refined detail where they hold these overlapping bands together. At the Colchester pendant light's center, tubular exposed-filament bulbs evoke the vintage of the luggage that inspired the fixture, while providing exceptional mood lighting.