From noble house
Noble House Colby Gray 2-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Chaise Lounge
This set of 2 chaise lounges, from the Noble House outdoor furniture assortment, is sure to impress at your next barbeque. Featuring a wicker seat and back set upon an acacia wood frame with the added bonus of a pull-out side tray, this lounge is sure to impress. With the included 1-year warranty, you can buy stress free. Frame is made with naturally weather resistant acacia wood for a sturdy and stylish build. The wicker seat and seat back allow for both comfort and style. With built-in weather resistance, these lounges will be a hit all season long. The added bonus of the pull-out side tray allows you to recline in peace. Keep everything within arms reach with the side tray perfectly placed to allow you to keep your food and drinks near you at all times. With a 1-year warranty, you can enjoy your set all summer long knowing you are covered till your next summer season. Some assembly is required for these lounges. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. This set includes 2 wicker lounges with pull out side trays.