Better Trends Coir Door Mat is Strong Easy to Clean and Colorful 100 Percent Natural Coir in Vibrant Designs, 18" x 30" Rectangle, Musical Hellow

100% COCONUT COIR FIBER These durable rugs aren't just for your front porch or entry way, use on patios, in a garage, laundry room, mud porch, entryway - any entry or exit with high traffic would benefit from these indoor/outdoor rugs. A strong natural occurring fiber used to create stiff bristles perfect for scraping dirt and mud from shoes and boots; Natural fiber cells absorb water, captures dirt and debris keeping your floors safe from outdoor grime. All-weather resistant & sustainable Quickly clean messy footwear.