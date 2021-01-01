From loewe
Loewe Coin Cardholder in Pink
Loewe Coin Cardholder in Pink Soft grained calfskin with gold-tone hardware. Made in Spain. Contrast smooth leather front flat pocket. Four back card slots. Top zip coin pocket with contrast leather pull. Debossed Anagram on front. Contrast stitching detail. Measures approx 5W x 3H x 0.5D. LOEW-WY575. C660Z40X04. About the designer: One of the world’s major luxury houses, Loewe is defined by the modernity of its past, an unwavering confidence in the present, and a firm look forward. Loewe was founded in Spain in 1846, where its world-renowned leather goods continue to be manufactured around the core pillars of craftsmanship, progress and unequalled expertise with leather.