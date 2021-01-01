Castor Coil Desk Lamp - Color: White - Size: 1 light

Advertisement
Think different. Accepting the challenge originally issued by Apple via an old advertising campaign, the Castor Coil Desk Lamp strays way outside the box. A McGuyvered example of industrial minimalism, Coil is constructed from a few disparate elements - an aluminum tube, some copper-plated steel piping, a smattering of LEDs - and is powered by either of Apple's first generation MagSafe power adapters (not included). This is a bring your own power lamp; it does NOT ship with a power supply. So, is that different enough for you? Color: White. Finish: Copper