BoredKoalas Yoga Throw Pillow Gifts Coffee Wine Pant Funny Meditation Quote Yoga Lover Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Grab this funny cool Coffee Wine Yoga Pant pillow as a gift for your best friend, relative or yoga gym buddy who loves Zen Buddhism Routine Hobby Saying Quote throw pillows This funny Coffee Wine Yoga Pant pillow is a perfect gift and decor present for yoga lovers, meditation lovers and yoga instructor men, women, adults for Father's Day, Mother's Day Birthday or Christmas 2020 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only