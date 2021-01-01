From longshore tides
Coffee Table Oxford End Table, Easy To Assemble( Black Color)
Advertisement
Selling features:Easy to assemble: Simple construction, quick and easy to assemble.Special Finish: SPECIAL surface lacquered: This product top and shelving board surface finished by special UV painting which cansuffered and avoid key scratching.And UV painting is more environmental than traditional NC painting, Carbon dioxide emissions are very close to zero.Occasion & Particle: Proper size to put in livingroom as a coffee table or a end table.Material: Hight-grade E1 MDF, which is better quality and more environmental than the PARTICLEBOARD.Good quality &Solidity:Special design X legs to enhanced the stability. Product Dimensions & Weight:Overall Size: 39.56” X 21.65” X 17.71” inPacking Size: 44.29” X 24.8” X 3.93” inN. W: 34 lbG. W:39 lb Specification:Product Name:Coffee Table Oxford End Table-Black ColorMaterial: E1 MDFFinish:UV paintingColor:BlackAssemble Required: 30 minPackage cartons: 1 pc