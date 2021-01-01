From le creuset
Le Creuset Coffee Presses Artichaut - Artichaut French Press
Artichaut French Press. Start the day off on the right foot and brew yourself a perfect cup of coffee with this robust French press crafted from crack-resistant stoneware. Simply plunge the mesh sleeve through the press after steeping, and serve.FeaturesCrafted from premium stoneware for excellent heat retentionGlaze is nonporous, non-reactive and resistant to chips, scratches and stainsVirtually nonstick glazed surface easily releases food for quick clean-up, and resists cracking and crazingProduct DetailsHolds 34 oz.StonewareSafe for freezer, oven, microwave, broiler, dishwasher and metal utensilsLimited lifetime warranty (contact customer service for details)Imported