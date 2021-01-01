From coffee addicted - coffee lover
Coffee Logo - Coffee Lover Tote Bag
Advertisement
The coffee logo for every coffee lover! Show that you love coffee and support the coffee lover community. Whether latte macchiato, iced coffee, espresso or cappuccino - we enjoy every kind of coffee. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.