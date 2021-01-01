Buy Brentwood Coffee & Spice Grinder, 4oz. at Michaels. com. This spice grinder uses 1-touch operation to grind quickly and evenly. Grind coffee beans, spices, herbs and nuts! This spice grinder uses 1-touch operation to grind quickly and evenly. Grind coffee beans, spices, herbs and nuts! See the coarseness of the contents with the clear view top. The built-in safety lock system prevents accidents. Details: Black 4.5" x 4" x 8" 4 oz. capacity 150 watt Stainless steel blades | Brentwood Coffee & Spice Grinder, 4 oz | Michaels®