From ovente
Ovente Coffee and Milk Frother Double Wall Insulated Stainless Steel Carafe (7oz Frothing/ 14oz Heating) with 2 BPA-Free Magnetic Whisks, Multi.
Multi-purpose - With this magical frothing tool, you can choose to make your foamy froth either hot or cold. High Quality - Made with high-grade double-wall stainless steel, the insulated carafe maintains the beverage's temperature using a 600W heating element. T Safe - Built-in auto shut-off safety feature turns off the milk frother if there is no liquid detected in the carafe. Silicone carafe wrap helps you safely handle the carafe without burning your hands. Dishwasher Safe - The stainless steel carafe and magnetic whisks are dishwasher safe. Great Value - With its 600W induction base for rapid heating/frothing, built-in cord storage, double-wall stainless steel carafe, and 2 BPA-free magnetic whisks. 1-year Warranty on Domestic (USA) Repairs and Replacements on workmanship and materials from date of purchase from authorized reseller. International inquiries please contact manufacturer customer service directly for better assistance.