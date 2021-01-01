Coffee and Fiddle Instrument - For Music & Coffee Lovers T-Shirt

Coffee and Fiddle! Funny and fresh Fiddle instrument design, perfect for Fiddle Lovers to wear during music practice. Amazing design guaranteed to make other students/friends/players laugh at music class, a concert or Fiddle music festival! Funny and unique pun, saying, quote design for Fiddle players. No-fuss, easy and simple Fiddle class uniform for music group or Fiddle practice. Have the satisfaction of making friends laugh at any musical class, festival or Fiddle event! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem