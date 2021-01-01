From johnston & murphy
Johnston & Murphy Cody Plain Toe Shearling Boot
The Johnston MurphyÂ® Cody Plain Toe Shearling Boot features hand-finished full grain leather uppers, a shearling-lined shaft, and sheepskin/moisture-wicking textile lining. Lace-up closure. Removable EVA footbed with memory foam and sheepskin/moisture-wicking mesh covering. EVA insole with XCFlexâ¢ construction for maximum cushioning and flexibility. Leather and rubber outsole. Real Fur: Dyed sheep shearling from Brazil. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.