Coddy 74.8" H x 23.6" W Standard Bookcase

This bookshelf merges beauty and function, which will definitely be an attractive addition to your room. Perfect for a bookcase, storage shelf, or display cabinet in the study, bedroom, living room, and kitchen. This display bookshelf can maximize the vertical storage space while keeping your daily essentials and display decorations in organizing. The open shelves are provided for displaying or classifying your artworks, awards, plats, or some eye-catching knick-knacks while the lower storage cabinet is for your essential files or other intimate stuff. Solid MDF construction is for ensured quality, the finish creates a modern elegant appearance.