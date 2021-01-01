Cocotte Small Side Table by Fermob - Color: Blue (470392)

The Cocotte Small Side Table by Fermob is an all-rounder that fits in any location. Made from 100% Steel, the indoor/outdoor design is both a low stool and an occasional table. Finished in a UV and corrosion resistant powder coating, the table features a rod tripod frame with plastic gliders with a round Sheet Steel table top. The sturdy 14-inch design becomes a low stool for extra seating, a side table for a lamp and a cold drink, a lovely perch for a potted plant or a footstool. Weighing in at less than 5 pounds, the Cocotte is easy to relocate to wherever its needed most. Quintessentially French, Fermob's line of outdoor furniture pays homage to the past while maintaining forward-thinking ideals. A mix of historical as well as modern designs, all presented in a beautiful range of vibrant colors equal a recipe that makes Fermob an icon in furniture. Based in Thoissey, France, Fermob designs and manufactures rust-proof metal outdoor furniture that is accessible and full of joie de vivre.Fermob designs and manufacturing processes are developed for natural environments. Products are made using materials and processes that respect the environment. Their outdoor furniture elements are produced in top-grade steel or aluminum, and coated with ecological paints to protect both the environment and your health. The design and aesthetic qualities of Fermob creations, together with their lightness and resistance, are also solutions to key environmental challenges: saving materials and limiting waste. And components are recyclable and recycled to strive for zero-waste from point of production through the life of the product. Fermob is proud to be recognized the world over for creating quality outdoor furniture that is both bold and modern. Welcome to the big little world of Fermob. Color: Blue.