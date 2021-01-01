From tommy bahama
Tommy Bahama Coconut Point Sunset At Sea
The Tommy Bahama Coconut Point Sunset At Sea keeps you cool, so you can experience every moment in unparalleled comfort-and show off your island spirit. IslandZone - Super soft IslandZone woven shirt features moisture-control properties to help maintain a consistent body temperature throughout the day. Camp shirt with coastal collar and chest pocket. Coconut Point: These camp shirts help keep you cool and feel just like silk without any of the care restrictions. Short sleeves. Allover print. Shirttail hem. 70% silk, 30% COOLMAX. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Chest Measurement: 23 in Sleeve Length: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.