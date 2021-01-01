From live clean
Live Clean Coconut Milk Moisturizing Shampoo, 12 oz. Bottle
Live Clean Coconut Milk Moisturizing Shampoo is made with luscious coconut milk from the tropics and apricot oil to gently cleanse hair while adding hydration and balance to hair. Our hydrating, creamy formula is enriched with milk and rice protein as well as vitamins E, C and B to nourish and strengthen hair. This conditioner is 97% plant-based, vegan, not tested on animals and free from parabens, sulfates and harmful chemicals. Founded in 2007, the Live Clean brand was created with a simple vision: to create high-performance skin and hair care products that celebrated beauty while honoring the earth. We believe that living clean isn't just about what we eat, but it's also about the products and ingredients we put on our bodies. Live Clean products harness the beautifying power in plant-based ingredients for gentle and effective products that are safe for you and the environment.